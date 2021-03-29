Wind Advisory issued March 29 at 8:47PM PDT until March 30 at 10:00AM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA

Alerts

* WHAT…North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

expected, locally up to 45 mph at highest peaks.

* WHERE…San Francisco Peninsula Coast and Santa Cruz Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Strong wind gusts have the potential to knock down

power lines and trees along with creating hazardous driving

conditions. Be sure to secure light property outdoors including

temporary outdoor structures. Have cell phones charged and

flashlights handy if power outages occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds should diminish by Tuesday

afternoon.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.