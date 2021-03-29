Wind Advisory issued March 29 at 2:56AM PDT until March 30 at 10:00AM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected, locally up to 45 mph at highest peaks.
* WHERE…San Francisco Peninsula Coast and Santa Cruz Mountains.
* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 10 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Strong wind gusts have the potential to knock down
power lines and trees along with creating hazardous driving
conditions. Be sure to plan accordingly if you travel in these
areas and to secure light property outdoors including temporary
outdoor structures. Have cell phones charged and flashlights
handy if power outages occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds should diminish by Tuesday afternoon.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Comments