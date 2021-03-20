Frost Advisory issued March 20 at 8:52PM PDT until March 21 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA

Alerts

* WHAT…Overnight low temperatures from 30 to 35 will result in

areas of late night and early morning frost.

* WHERE…North Bay Interior Valleys and Southern Salinas Valley, Arroyo

Seco and Lake San Antonio.

* WHEN…From 3 AM to 9 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if

left uncovered.

Sensitive plants and crops may be at risk in these conditions.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Ensure all

animals have a warm and dry shelter.