Frost Advisory issued March 20 at 12:51PM PDT until March 21 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 31 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE…North Bay Interior Valleys and Southern Salinas
Valley/Arroyo Seco and Lake San Antonio.
* WHEN…From 3 AM to 9 AM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
Sensitive plants and crops may be at risk in these conditions.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Ensure all
animals have a warm and dry shelter.
