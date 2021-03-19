Beach Hazards Statement issued March 19 at 3:38AM PDT until March 19 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…Northwest swell 13 to 15 feet at 15 seconds expected.
* WHERE…Coastal North Bay including the Point Reyes National
Seashore, San Francisco, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, the
Monterey Bay and the Big Sur Coast.
* WHEN…From 10 AM PDT this morning to 10 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Increasing risk of large breaking waves, strong rip
currents and sneaker waves.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…People walking along the beach should never
turn their back to the sea. Avoid fishing from rocks or jetties.
The coastal waters remain cold. Cold water shock may cause
cardiac arrest and it also can cause an involuntary gasp reflex
causing drowning, even for a good swimmer. The surf zone will be
dangerous due to large breaking waves, strong rip currents and
sneaker waves.
Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.
Comments