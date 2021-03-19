Beach Hazards Statement issued March 19 at 1:53PM PDT until March 19 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA

Alerts

* WHAT…Northwest swell 13 to 15 feet at 15 seconds expected

resulting in breaking waves of 18 to 24 feet.

* WHERE…Coastal North Bay including the Point Reyes National

Seashore, San Francisco, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, the

Monterey Bay and the Big Sur Coast.

* WHEN…From 10 AM PDT this morning to 10 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Increasing risk of large breaking waves, strong rip

currents and sneaker waves.

Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.