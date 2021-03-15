Frost Advisory issued March 15 at 2:30AM PDT until March 16 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…Temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s will result in
frost formation.
* WHERE…North Bay Interior Valleys, Southern Salinas
Valley/Arroyo Seco and Lake San Antonio, and the Hollister
Valley.
* WHEN…From 3 AM to 9 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation,
including budding grapevines, if left uncovered.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Please note that even though the Northern
Salinas Valley Zone is included, this Advisory is focused on the
Hollister Valley portion of that zone whereas Carmel Valley and
the Northern Salinas Valley will likely only see localized areas
of frost or none at all.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
