Frost Advisory issued March 15 at 10:42AM PDT until March 16 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA

Alerts

* WHAT…Temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s will result in

frost formation.

* WHERE…North Bay Interior Valleys, Southern Salinas

Valley/Arroyo Seco and Lake San Antonio, and the Hollister

Valley.

* WHEN…From 3 AM to 9 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation,

including budding grapevines, if left uncovered.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Please note that even though the Northern

Salinas Valley Zone is included, this Advisory is focused on

the Hollister Valley portion of that zone whereas Carmel

Valley and the Northern Salinas Valley will likely only see

localized areas of frost or none at all.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.