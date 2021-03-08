Beach Hazards Statement issued March 8 at 8:46PM PST until March 8 at 9:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

Alerts

Latest radar imagery shows that much of the shower activity has

diminished. There are still some moderate showers off the coast of

Big Sur and just a few showers still over the waters between Pt

Reyes and the San Francisco Peninsula. However, lightning activity

has not been detected in the past hour and the remaining showers

will be moving inland within the next hour or two.

Another round of showers and thunderstorms are expected over the

coastal waters through the day Tuesday.