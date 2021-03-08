Beach Hazards Statement issued March 8 at 8:46PM PST until March 8 at 9:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
Latest radar imagery shows that much of the shower activity has
diminished. There are still some moderate showers off the coast of
Big Sur and just a few showers still over the waters between Pt
Reyes and the San Francisco Peninsula. However, lightning activity
has not been detected in the past hour and the remaining showers
will be moving inland within the next hour or two.
Another round of showers and thunderstorms are expected over the
coastal waters through the day Tuesday.