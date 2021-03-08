Beach Hazards Statement issued March 8 at 8:17AM PST until March 8 at 7:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…Northwest swell of 13 to 16 feet at 14 to 16 seconds.
* WHERE…San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes
National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast and Southern
Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.
* WHEN…Until 7 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS… Increased risk of hazardous large breaking waves in
shallow water along unsheltered coastlines, stronger rip and
longshore currents.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A Beach Hazard Statement for large shore
break means that conditions are present to support large
breaking waves in shallow water. These large breaking waves can
lead to back and neck injuries. Swimmers should avoid swimming
in areas of large shore break and always swim near a lifeguard.
Be sure to always keep your eyes on the ocean.
Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.
