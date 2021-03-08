Beach Hazards Statement issued March 8 at 6:48PM PST until March 8 at 9:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…Northwest swell of 11 to 15 feet at 14 to 16 seconds.
* WHERE…San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes
National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast and Southern
Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS… Increased risk of hazardous large breaking waves in
shallow water along unsheltered coastlines, stronger rip and
longshore currents.
Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.