March 9, 2021 3:55 am
Beach Hazards Statement issued March 8 at 6:48PM PST until March 8 at 9:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…Northwest swell of 11 to 15 feet at 14 to 16 seconds.

* WHERE…San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes
National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast and Southern
Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS… Increased risk of hazardous large breaking waves in
shallow water along unsheltered coastlines, stronger rip and
longshore currents.
Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.

National Weather Service

