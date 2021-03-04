Beach Hazards Statement issued March 4 at 8:20PM PST until March 5 at 3:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

Alerts

* WHAT…Long period northwest swell of 8 to 11 feet at 16 to 17

seconds expected

* WHERE…Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National

Seashore, Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast, San

Francisco Peninsula Coast and San Francisco.

* WHEN…Until 3 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Increased risk of sneaker waves and stronger rip

currents and/or long shore currents.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A Beach Hazard Statement for sneaker

waves means that conditions are present to support a

heightened risk of unsuspecting beach goers being swept into

the sea by a wave. People walking along the beach should never

turn their back to the sea. Avoid fishing from rocks or

jetties. The coastal waters remain cold. Cold water shock may

cause cardiac arrest, and it also can cause an involuntary

gasp reflex causing drowning, even for a good swimmer. The

surf zone will be dangerous due to strong currents and

powerful breaking waves.

Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.