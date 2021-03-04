Beach Hazards Statement issued March 4 at 1:57PM PST until March 5 at 3:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…Long period northwest swell of 8 to 11 feet at 16 to 17
seconds expected.
* WHERE…Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National
Seashore, Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast, San
Francisco Peninsula Coast and San Francisco.
* WHEN…From 3 AM PST today through late tonight.
* IMPACTS…Increased risk of sneaker waves and stronger rip
currents and/or long shore currents.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A Beach Hazard Statement for sneaker
waves means that conditions are present to support a
heightened risk of unsuspecting beach goers being swept into
the sea by a wave. People walking along the beach should never
turn their back to the sea. Avoid fishing from rocks or
jetties. The coastal waters remain cold. Cold water shock may
cause cardiac arrest, and it also can cause an involuntary
gasp reflex causing drowning, even for a good swimmer. The
surf zone will be dangerous due to strong currents and
powerful breaking waves.
Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.