Beach Hazards Statement issued March 3 at 8:47PM PST until March 5 at 3:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…Long period northwest swell of 8 to 11 feet at 16 to 17
seconds expected.
* WHERE…Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National
Seashore, Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast, San
Francisco Peninsula Coast and San Francisco.
* WHEN…From 3 AM PST Thursday through late Thursday night.
* IMPACTS…Increased risk of sneaker waves and stronger rip
currents and/or long shore currents.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A Beach Hazard Statement for sneaker waves
means that conditions are present to support a heightened risk
of unsuspecting beach goers being swept into the sea by a wave.
People walking along the beach should never turn their back to
the sea. Avoid fishing from rocks or jetties. The coastal waters
remain cold. Cold water shock may cause cardiac arrest, and it
also can cause an involuntary gasp reflex causing drowning, even
for a good swimmer. The surf zone will be dangerous due to
strong currents and powerful breaking waves.
Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.
