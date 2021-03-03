Beach Hazards Statement issued March 3 at 8:47PM PST until March 5 at 3:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

Alerts

* WHAT…Long period northwest swell of 8 to 11 feet at 16 to 17

seconds expected.

* WHERE…Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National

Seashore, Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast, San

Francisco Peninsula Coast and San Francisco.

* WHEN…From 3 AM PST Thursday through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS…Increased risk of sneaker waves and stronger rip

currents and/or long shore currents.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A Beach Hazard Statement for sneaker waves

means that conditions are present to support a heightened risk

of unsuspecting beach goers being swept into the sea by a wave.

People walking along the beach should never turn their back to

the sea. Avoid fishing from rocks or jetties. The coastal waters

remain cold. Cold water shock may cause cardiac arrest, and it

also can cause an involuntary gasp reflex causing drowning, even

for a good swimmer. The surf zone will be dangerous due to

strong currents and powerful breaking waves.

Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.

The coastal waters remain cold. Cold water shock may cause cardiac

arrest, and it also can cause an involuntary gasp reflex causing

drowning, even for a good swimmer. The surf zone will be dangerous

due to strong currents and powerful breaking waves.