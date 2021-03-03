Beach Hazards Statement issued March 3 at 2:10PM PST until March 5 at 3:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

Alerts

* WHAT…Long period northwest swell of 8 to 11 feet at 16 to 17

seconds expected.

* WHERE…San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes

National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast and Southern

Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.

* WHEN…From late tonight through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS…Increased risk of sneaker waves and stronger rip

currents and/or long shore currents.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A Beach Hazard Statement for sneaker waves

means that conditions are present to support a heightened risk

of unsuspecting beach goers being swept into the sea by a wave.

People walking along the beach should never turn their back to

the sea. Avoid fishing from rocks or jetties.

Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.