Beach Hazards Statement issued March 3 at 2:10PM PST until March 5 at 3:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…Long period northwest swell of 8 to 11 feet at 16 to 17
seconds expected.

* WHERE…San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes
National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast and Southern
Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.

* WHEN…From late tonight through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS…Increased risk of sneaker waves and stronger rip
currents and/or long shore currents.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A Beach Hazard Statement for sneaker waves
means that conditions are present to support a heightened risk
of unsuspecting beach goers being swept into the sea by a wave.
People walking along the beach should never turn their back to
the sea. Avoid fishing from rocks or jetties.
Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.

