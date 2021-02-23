Wind Advisory issued February 23 at 7:10PM PST until February 25 at 4:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

Alerts

* WHAT…North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 35 to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Santa Cruz Mountains.

* WHEN…From 10 AM PST Wednesday TO 4 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strong wind gusts have the potential to

knock down power lines and trees along with creating hazardous

driving conditions. Be sure to plan accordingly if you travel

in these areas and to secure light property outdoors including

temporary outdoor structures. Have cell phones charged and

flashlights handy if power outages occur.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.