Wind Advisory issued February 23 at 4:19PM PST until February 24 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 35 to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Santa Cruz Mountains.
* WHEN…From 10 AM to 10 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strong wind gusts have the potential to
knock down power lines and trees along with creating hazardous
driving conditions. Be sure to plan accordingly if you travel
in these areas and to secure light property outdoors including
temporary outdoor structures. Have cell phones charged and
flashlights handy if power outages occur.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.