Wind Advisory issued February 23 at 2:36AM PST until February 24 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

Alerts

…STRONG OFFSHORE WINDS ARE EXPECTED ON WEDNESDAY INTO WEDNESDAY

EVENING…

.Strong and gusty northeast winds are expected to increase on

Wednesday into Wednesday evening. Strongest gusts forecast to be

at highest peaks and ridges of the North Bay Mountains and the

East Bay Hills with strong wind gusts aloft extending as far south

as the Santa Cruz Mountains. Winds have the potential to locally

mix down to the valley surface, particularly in the West Delta and

the East Bay Valleys. Winds are expected to diminish late

Wednesday night, though remaining gusty at higher elevations into

early Thursday morning.

* WHAT…North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 30 to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Santa Cruz Mountains.

* WHEN…From 10 AM to 10 PM PST Wednesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strong wind gusts have the potential to

knock down power lines and trees along with creating hazardous

driving conditions. Be sure to plan accordingly if you travel in

these areas and to secure light property outdoors including

temporary outdoor structures. Have cell phones charged and

flashlights handy if power outages occur.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.