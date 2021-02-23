Wind Advisory issued February 23 at 2:36AM PST until February 24 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
…STRONG OFFSHORE WINDS ARE EXPECTED ON WEDNESDAY INTO WEDNESDAY
EVENING…
.Strong and gusty northeast winds are expected to increase on
Wednesday into Wednesday evening. Strongest gusts forecast to be
at highest peaks and ridges of the North Bay Mountains and the
East Bay Hills with strong wind gusts aloft extending as far south
as the Santa Cruz Mountains. Winds have the potential to locally
mix down to the valley surface, particularly in the West Delta and
the East Bay Valleys. Winds are expected to diminish late
Wednesday night, though remaining gusty at higher elevations into
early Thursday morning.
* WHAT…North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 30 to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Santa Cruz Mountains.
* WHEN…From 10 AM to 10 PM PST Wednesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strong wind gusts have the potential to
knock down power lines and trees along with creating hazardous
driving conditions. Be sure to plan accordingly if you travel in
these areas and to secure light property outdoors including
temporary outdoor structures. Have cell phones charged and
flashlights handy if power outages occur.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
