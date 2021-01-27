Wind Advisory issued January 27 at 9:29PM PST until January 28 at 4:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

Alerts

* WHAT…South to southeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to

55 mph for areas along and south of the atmospheric river

frontal boundary.

* WHERE…Areas along and south of the atmospheric river frontal

boundary, including the Southern Salinas Valley/Arroyo Seco and

Lake San Antonio, Mountains Of San Benito County and Interior

Monterey County Including Pinnacles National Park, the Santa

Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest, and Northern

Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley.

* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The atmospheric river frontal boundary is

remaining nearly stationary over Monterey County and San Benito

County on Wednesday evening and will remain so through Wednesday

night. South to southeast winds are strong and gusty along and

south of this boundary but are significantly weaker to the north

of the boundary.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.