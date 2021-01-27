Wind Advisory issued January 27 at 9:29PM PST until January 28 at 4:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…South to southeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to
55 mph for areas along and south of the atmospheric river
frontal boundary.
* WHERE…Areas along and south of the atmospheric river frontal
boundary, including the Southern Salinas Valley/Arroyo Seco and
Lake San Antonio, Mountains Of San Benito County and Interior
Monterey County Including Pinnacles National Park, the Santa
Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest, and Northern
Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley.
* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The atmospheric river frontal boundary is
remaining nearly stationary over Monterey County and San Benito
County on Wednesday evening and will remain so through Wednesday
night. South to southeast winds are strong and gusty along and
south of this boundary but are significantly weaker to the north
of the boundary.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.