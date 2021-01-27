Wind Advisory issued January 27 at 4:46AM PST until January 27 at 1:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE…Mountains Of San Benito County and Interior Monterey
County Including Pinnacles National Park, Southern Salinas
Valley/Arroyo Seco and Lake San Antonio and Northern Salinas
Valley/Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley.
* WHEN…Until 1 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.