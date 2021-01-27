Wind Advisory issued January 27 at 12:02PM PST until January 27 at 11:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…South to southeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts 35 to
60 mph for areas along and south of the atmospheric river
frontal boundary.
* WHERE…Areas along and south of the atmospheric river frontal
boundary within the Santa Lucia Mountains, Los Padres National
Forest, and the Big Sur Coast.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The atmospheric river frontal boundary is
meandering back northward as of noon Wednesday and will continue
to reorient in the vicinity through the day. South to southeast
winds are very strong along and south of this boundary but are
significantly weaker to the north of the boundary.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
