Wind Advisory issued January 27 at 12:02PM PST until January 27 at 11:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…South to southeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts 35 to

60 mph for areas along and south of the atmospheric river

frontal boundary.

* WHERE…Areas along and south of the atmospheric river frontal

boundary within the Santa Lucia Mountains, Los Padres National

Forest, and the Big Sur Coast.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The atmospheric river frontal boundary is

meandering back northward as of noon Wednesday and will continue

to reorient in the vicinity through the day. South to southeast

winds are very strong along and south of this boundary but are

significantly weaker to the north of the boundary.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.