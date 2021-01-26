Wind Advisory issued January 26 at 7:44AM PST until January 27 at 1:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Southern Salinas Valley/Arroyo Seco and Lake San
Antonio.
* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, from 7 PM Tuesday to 1 PM PST
Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.