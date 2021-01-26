High Wind Warning issued January 26 at 3:33PM PST until January 27 at 7:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

Alerts

* WHAT…South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

expected, locally up to 70 mph in southwest facing slopes and

coastal areas.

* WHERE…San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes

National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast and Santa

Cruz Mountains.

* WHEN…From 7 PM Tuesday to 7 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive. Charge up cell phones and prepare for possible

power outages.