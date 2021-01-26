High Wind Warning issued January 26 at 3:33PM PST until January 27 at 1:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected, locally up to 70 mph in southwest facing slopes and
coastal areas.
* WHERE…Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
and Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.
* WHEN…From 7 PM Tuesday to 1 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive. Charge up cell phones and prepare for possible
power outages.