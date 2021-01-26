High Wind Warning issued January 26 at 11:17PM PST until January 27 at 7:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph.
* WHERE…San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Coastal North Bay
Including Point Reyes National Seashore, Santa Cruz Mountains,
San Francisco and Northern Monterey Bay.
* WHEN…Until 7 AM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.