High Wind Warning issued January 26 at 11:17PM PST until January 27 at 1:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.

* WHERE…Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast and Santa

Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest.

* WHEN…Until 1 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.