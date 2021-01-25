Wind Advisory issued January 25 at 2:42PM PST until January 27 at 1:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as
low as 28 expected. For the Wind Advisory, south winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.
* WHERE…Southern Salinas Valley/Arroyo Seco and Lake San
Antonio.
* WHEN…For the Freeze Warning, from 2 AM to 8 AM PST Tuesday.
For the Wind Advisory, from 7 PM Tuesday to 1 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive
vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
