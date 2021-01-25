Wind Advisory issued January 25 at 2:42PM PST until January 27 at 1:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected, locally in excess of 60 mph in the ridges and peaks.
* WHERE…Mountains Of San Benito County and Interior Monterey
County Including Pinnacles National Park and Northern Salinas
Valley/Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley.
* WHEN…From 7 PM Tuesday to 1 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Comments