Wind Advisory issued January 25 at 2:42PM PST until January 27 at 1:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

Alerts

* WHAT…South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected, locally in excess of 60 mph in the ridges and peaks.

* WHERE…Mountains Of San Benito County and Interior Monterey

County Including Pinnacles National Park and Northern Salinas

Valley/Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley.

* WHEN…From 7 PM Tuesday to 1 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.