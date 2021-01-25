Wind Advisory issued January 25 at 10:09PM PST until January 27 at 1:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

Alerts

* WHAT…For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as

low as 28 expected. For the Wind Advisory, south winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.

* WHERE…Southern Salinas Valley/Arroyo Seco and Lake San

Antonio.

* WHEN…For the Freeze Warning, from 2 AM to 8 AM PST Tuesday.

For the Wind Advisory, from 7 PM Tuesday to 1 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Charge up cell phones and

prepare for possible power outages.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.