Freeze Warning issued January 25 at 10:09PM PST until January 26 at 8:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as
low as 28 expected. For the Wind Advisory, south winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.
* WHERE…Southern Salinas Valley/Arroyo Seco and Lake San
Antonio.
* WHEN…For the Freeze Warning, from 2 AM to 8 AM PST Tuesday.
For the Wind Advisory, from 7 PM Tuesday to 1 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Charge up cell phones and
prepare for possible power outages.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.