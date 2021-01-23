Wind Advisory issued January 23 at 9:37PM PST until January 25 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes
National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast and Southern
Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.
* WHEN…From 7 PM Sunday to 10 AM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Burned trees in recent burn scars will be particularly
susceptible.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.