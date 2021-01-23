Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Published 12:53 pm

Wind Advisory issued January 23 at 12:53PM PST until January 25 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE…San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes
National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast and Southern
Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.

* WHEN…From 7 PM Sunday to 10 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Burned trees in recent burn scars will be particularly
susceptible.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content