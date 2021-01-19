Wind Advisory issued January 19 at 9:57AM PST until January 19 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

Alerts

* WHAT…North to northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to

50 mph expected.

* WHERE…Mountains Of San Benito County and Interior Monterey

County Including Pinnacles National Park, Southern Monterey

Bay and Big Sur Coast and Northern Salinas Valley/Hollister

Valley and Carmel Valley.

* WHEN…Through 6 PM PST Tuesday. Strongest winds expected early

on this morning.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and cause power outages. Travel

could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will gradually weaken through the

late morning and early afternoon before leveling off this

evening.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.