Wind Advisory issued January 19 at 9:57AM PST until January 19 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…North to northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to
50 mph expected.
* WHERE…Mountains Of San Benito County and Interior Monterey
County Including Pinnacles National Park, Southern Monterey
Bay and Big Sur Coast and Northern Salinas Valley/Hollister
Valley and Carmel Valley.
* WHEN…Through 6 PM PST Tuesday. Strongest winds expected early
on this morning.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and cause power outages. Travel
could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will gradually weaken through the
late morning and early afternoon before leveling off this
evening.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.