Wind Advisory issued January 19 at 9:57AM PST until January 19 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…North Bay Mountains, East Bay Hills and the Diablo

Range, Santa Cruz Mountains and Santa Lucia Mountains and Los

Padres National Forest.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will gradually weaken through the

late morning and early afternoon before leveling off this

evening.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.