Wind Advisory issued January 19 at 5:55PM PST until January 19 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

Alerts

Winds peaked across the San Francisco and Monterey Bay Areas late

last night into the first part of the morning, with highest peaks

and ridges reporting maximum gusts to over 80 mph (including 86

mph near the summit of Mt St Helena, 84 mph near the summit of Mt

Diablo and 81 mph near the summit of Mt Umunhum). Winds have

gradually diminished since then and have now fallen below Wind

Advisory criteria. The advisory is therefore being allowed to

expire. Continue to use caution while driving and be mindful of

breezy conditions as some elevated areas may observe occasionally

moderate gusty winds over the next few hours.