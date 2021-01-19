Wind Advisory issued January 19 at 5:55PM PST until January 19 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
Winds peaked across the San Francisco and Monterey Bay Areas late
last night into the first part of the morning, with highest peaks
and ridges reporting maximum gusts to over 80 mph (including 86
mph near the summit of Mt St Helena, 84 mph near the summit of Mt
Diablo and 81 mph near the summit of Mt Umunhum). Winds have
gradually diminished since then and have now fallen below Wind
Advisory criteria. The advisory is therefore being allowed to
expire. Continue to use caution while driving and be mindful of
breezy conditions as some elevated areas may observe occasionally
moderate gusty winds over the next few hours.
Comments