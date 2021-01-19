Wind Advisory issued January 19 at 3:24AM PST until January 19 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…North to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 40 to
50 mph expected. Downsloping effects may produce locally
higher gusts in valley and coastal areas on the lee side of
mountains.
* WHERE…Portions of western California.
* WHEN…Through 6 PM PST Tuesday. Strongest winds expected
Monday night into Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and cause power outages. Travel
could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.