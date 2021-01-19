Wind Advisory issued January 19 at 3:24AM PST until January 19 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…North to northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to
50 mph expected.
* WHERE…Mountains Of San Benito County and Interior Monterey
County Including Pinnacles National Park, Southern Monterey
Bay and Big Sur Coast and Northern Salinas Valley/Hollister
Valley and Carmel Valley.
* WHEN…Through 6 PM PST Tuesday. Strongest winds expected
Monday night into Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and cause power outages. Travel
could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.