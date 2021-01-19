Wind Advisory issued January 19 at 3:24AM PST until January 19 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

Alerts

* WHAT…North to northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to

50 mph expected.

* WHERE…Mountains Of San Benito County and Interior Monterey

County Including Pinnacles National Park, Southern Monterey

Bay and Big Sur Coast and Northern Salinas Valley/Hollister

Valley and Carmel Valley.

* WHEN…Through 6 PM PST Tuesday. Strongest winds expected

Monday night into Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and cause power outages. Travel

could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.