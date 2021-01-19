Red Flag Warning issued January 19 at 3:36AM PST until January 19 at 3:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

Alerts

…STRONG OFFSHORE WINDS AND CRITICALLY LOW HUMIDITY TO PERSIST

THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON…

.Strong and gusty northeast winds will persist across the higher

peaks of the Santa Lucia Range and Southern Gabilan Range, locally

mixing down to lower elevations through Tuesday morning.

These winds and critically dry conditions combined with

unseasonably dry fuels will produce critical fire weather

conditions through Tuesday afternoon. Winds will then gradually

diminish Tuesday afternoon, but remain gusty into Tuesday night on

the west side of the Santa Lucias above Big Sur.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 517 Santa Lucia Mountains and

Los Padres National Forest and Fire Weather Zone 518 Mountains

of San Benito County and Interior Monterey County Including

Pinnacles National Park.

* TIMING…Through Tuesday afternoon.

* WINDS…North to northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with frequent

gusts of 40 to 50 mph. Local gusts greater than 50 mph for some

of the higher peaks along the Santa Lucia Mountains and the

mountains of San Benito County.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Teens across southern Monterey County and

20-25% across the mountains of San Benito County.

* IMPACTS…Any new starts aligned with the strong winds will

likely show moderate to rapid growth. Strong winds could cause

power outages as well as downed trees and limbs.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now…or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.