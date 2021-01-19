Red Flag Warning issued January 19 at 3:36AM PST until January 19 at 3:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
…STRONG OFFSHORE WINDS AND CRITICALLY LOW HUMIDITY TO PERSIST
THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON…
.Strong and gusty northeast winds will persist across the higher
peaks of the Santa Lucia Range and Southern Gabilan Range, locally
mixing down to lower elevations through Tuesday morning.
These winds and critically dry conditions combined with
unseasonably dry fuels will produce critical fire weather
conditions through Tuesday afternoon. Winds will then gradually
diminish Tuesday afternoon, but remain gusty into Tuesday night on
the west side of the Santa Lucias above Big Sur.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 517 Santa Lucia Mountains and
Los Padres National Forest and Fire Weather Zone 518 Mountains
of San Benito County and Interior Monterey County Including
Pinnacles National Park.
* TIMING…Through Tuesday afternoon.
* WINDS…North to northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with frequent
gusts of 40 to 50 mph. Local gusts greater than 50 mph for some
of the higher peaks along the Santa Lucia Mountains and the
mountains of San Benito County.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Teens across southern Monterey County and
20-25% across the mountains of San Benito County.
* IMPACTS…Any new starts aligned with the strong winds will
likely show moderate to rapid growth. Strong winds could cause
power outages as well as downed trees and limbs.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now…or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.