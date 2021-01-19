High Wind Warning issued January 19 at 4:05AM PST until January 20 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Alerts

* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, northeast winds 25 to 45 mph

with gusts up to between 60 to 65 mph.

* WHERE…Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands.

* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as

trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will

be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.