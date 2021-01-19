High Wind Warning issued January 19 at 3:24AM PST until January 19 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

Alerts

* WHAT…North to northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60

mph expected. Local gusts in excess of 70 mph over the highest

peaks. Downsloping effects will produce gusty conditions on the

lee side of mountains and foothills.

* WHERE…Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest,

North Bay Mountains, Santa Cruz Mountains and East Bay Hills

and the Diablo Range.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power

lines. Burned trees in recent burn scars will be particularly

susceptible. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel

could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.