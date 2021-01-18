Wind Advisory issued January 18 at 3:54PM PST until January 18 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

Alerts

* WHAT…North to northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 60 to 80

mph…locally up to 90 mph highest peaks. Downsloping effects

will produce gusty conditions on the lee side of mountains and

foothills.

* WHERE…North Bay Mountains, East Bay Hills and the Diablo

Range, and Santa Cruz Mountains.

* WHEN…Through 7 AM PST Tuesday. Strongest winds expected

Monday night into Tuesday morning. Winds will gradually subside

on Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Burned trees in recent burn scars will be particularly

susceptible. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will

be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.