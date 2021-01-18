Wind Advisory issued January 18 at 3:54PM PST until January 18 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…North to northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 60 to 80
mph…locally up to 90 mph highest peaks. Downsloping effects
will produce gusty conditions on the lee side of mountains and
foothills.
* WHERE…North Bay Mountains, East Bay Hills and the Diablo
Range, and Santa Cruz Mountains.
* WHEN…Through 7 AM PST Tuesday. Strongest winds expected
Monday night into Tuesday morning. Winds will gradually subside
on Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Burned trees in recent burn scars will be particularly
susceptible. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will
be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
