Wind Advisory issued January 18 at 3:26AM PST until January 19 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

Alerts

* WHAT…North to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 40 to

50 mph expected. Downsloping effects may produce locally

higher gusts in valley and coastal areas on the lee side of

mountains.

* WHERE…San Francisco Bay Area.

* WHEN…From 10 PM Sunday to 6 PM PST Tuesday. Strongest winds

expected Monday night into Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and cause power outages. Travel could

be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.