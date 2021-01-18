Wind Advisory issued January 18 at 3:26AM PST until January 18 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, north to northeast winds 25
to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph…locally up to 80 mph
highest peaks. For the Wind Advisory, north winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Downsloping effects will
produce gusty conditions on the lee side of mountains and
foothills.
* WHERE…North Bay Mountains, East Bay Hills and the Diablo
Range and Santa Cruz Mountains.
* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, from 4 PM Monday to 7 AM PST
Tuesday. For the Wind Advisory, from 10 PM this evening to 4
PM PST Monday. Strongest winds expected Monday night into
Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Burned trees in recent burn scars will be particularly
susceptible. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could
be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.