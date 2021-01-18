Red Flag Warning issued January 18 at 9:52AM PST until January 19 at 3:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

Alerts

…Offshore wind event expected Monday evening into Tuesday…

.Northeast winds will strengthen after sunset on Monday evening

across the higher peaks of the Santa Lucia Range and Southern

Gabilan Range, then increase further overnight into Tuesday

morning and mix down to lower elevations. The airmass, which will

become unseasonably dry by Monday afternoon will dry out further

on Monday night. Strongest winds are expected midnight through just

before daybreak on Tuesday with winds forecast to gust up to 50

mph, and locally higher over highest peaks. Winds will then

gradually diminish during the day Tuesday, but remain gusty into

Tuesday night on the west side of the Santa Lucias above Big Sur.

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Red

Flag Warning for gusty winds and low humidity, which is in effect

from 7 PM this evening to 3 PM PST Tuesday. The Fire Weather

Watch is no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 517 Santa Lucia Mountains

and Los Padres National Forest and Fire Weather Zone 518

Mountains Of San Benito County And Interior Monterey County

Including Pinnacles National Park.

* TIMING…Winds will begin to increase around sunset on Monday

and continue to increase through Monday night. The strongest

winds will occur midnight through daybreak Tuesday. Winds will

begin to gradually diminish through Tuesday afternoon.

* WINDS…North to Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with frequent

gusts of 40 to 50 mph. Local gusts over 50 mph for some of the

higher peaks along the Santa Lucia Mountains and the Mountains

of San Benito County.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Humidity will drop to 20-30 percent by

Monday afternoon and then drop into the teens on Monday night

when offshore winds increase. After sunrise Tuesday expect more

widespread low teens across Southern Monterey County and 20-

25% across the Mountains of San Benito County.

* IMPACTS…Any new starts aligned with wind will likely show

moderate to rapid growth. Strong winds could cause power

outages as well as downed trees and limbs.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now…or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.