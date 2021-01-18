Red Flag Warning issued January 18 at 9:52AM PST until January 19 at 3:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
…Offshore wind event expected Monday evening into Tuesday…
.Northeast winds will strengthen after sunset on Monday evening
across the higher peaks of the Santa Lucia Range and Southern
Gabilan Range, then increase further overnight into Tuesday
morning and mix down to lower elevations. The airmass, which will
become unseasonably dry by Monday afternoon will dry out further
on Monday night. Strongest winds are expected midnight through just
before daybreak on Tuesday with winds forecast to gust up to 50
mph, and locally higher over highest peaks. Winds will then
gradually diminish during the day Tuesday, but remain gusty into
Tuesday night on the west side of the Santa Lucias above Big Sur.
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Red
Flag Warning for gusty winds and low humidity, which is in effect
from 7 PM this evening to 3 PM PST Tuesday. The Fire Weather
Watch is no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 517 Santa Lucia Mountains
and Los Padres National Forest and Fire Weather Zone 518
Mountains Of San Benito County And Interior Monterey County
Including Pinnacles National Park.
* TIMING…Winds will begin to increase around sunset on Monday
and continue to increase through Monday night. The strongest
winds will occur midnight through daybreak Tuesday. Winds will
begin to gradually diminish through Tuesday afternoon.
* WINDS…North to Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with frequent
gusts of 40 to 50 mph. Local gusts over 50 mph for some of the
higher peaks along the Santa Lucia Mountains and the Mountains
of San Benito County.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Humidity will drop to 20-30 percent by
Monday afternoon and then drop into the teens on Monday night
when offshore winds increase. After sunrise Tuesday expect more
widespread low teens across Southern Monterey County and 20-
25% across the Mountains of San Benito County.
* IMPACTS…Any new starts aligned with wind will likely show
moderate to rapid growth. Strong winds could cause power
outages as well as downed trees and limbs.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now…or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
