Red Flag Warning issued January 18 at 9:36PM PST until January 19 at 3:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
…Offshore wind event expected Monday evening into Tuesday…
.Northeast winds will strengthen by late Monday evening across
the higher peaks of the Santa Lucia Range and Southern Gabilan
Range, then and mix down to lower elevations by late Monday night.
The airmass will remain unseasonably dry through Tuesday, with no
overnight recovery expected Monday night. Strongest winds are
expected from midnight Monday night through about daybreak on
Tuesday when winds are forecast to gust as high as 50 mph, and
locally higher over highest peaks. Winds will then gradually
diminish during the day Tuesday, but remain gusty into Tuesday
night on the west side of the Santa Lucias above Big Sur.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 517 Santa Lucia Mountains
and Los Padres National Forest and Fire Weather Zone 518
Mountains Of San Benito County And Interior Monterey County
Including Pinnacles National Park.
* TIMING…Winds will begin to increase around sunset on Monday
and continue to increase through Monday night. The strongest
winds will occur midnight through daybreak Tuesday. Winds will
begin to gradually diminish through Tuesday afternoon.
* WINDS…North to Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with frequent
gusts of 40 to 50 mph. Local gusts over 50 mph for some of the
higher peaks along the Santa Lucia Mountains and the Mountains
of San Benito County.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Humidity will remain as low as the teens on
Monday night when offshore winds increase. After sunrise Tuesday
expect more widespread low teens across Southern Monterey County
and 20-25% across the Mountains of San Benito County.
* IMPACTS…Any new starts aligned with the strong winds will
likely show moderate to rapid growth. Strong winds could cause
power outages as well as downed trees and limbs.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now…or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.