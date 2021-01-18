Red Flag Warning issued January 18 at 9:36PM PST until January 19 at 3:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

Alerts

…Offshore wind event expected Monday evening into Tuesday…

.Northeast winds will strengthen by late Monday evening across

the higher peaks of the Santa Lucia Range and Southern Gabilan

Range, then and mix down to lower elevations by late Monday night.

The airmass will remain unseasonably dry through Tuesday, with no

overnight recovery expected Monday night. Strongest winds are

expected from midnight Monday night through about daybreak on

Tuesday when winds are forecast to gust as high as 50 mph, and

locally higher over highest peaks. Winds will then gradually

diminish during the day Tuesday, but remain gusty into Tuesday

night on the west side of the Santa Lucias above Big Sur.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 517 Santa Lucia Mountains

and Los Padres National Forest and Fire Weather Zone 518

Mountains Of San Benito County And Interior Monterey County

Including Pinnacles National Park.

* TIMING…Winds will begin to increase around sunset on Monday

and continue to increase through Monday night. The strongest

winds will occur midnight through daybreak Tuesday. Winds will

begin to gradually diminish through Tuesday afternoon.

* WINDS…North to Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with frequent

gusts of 40 to 50 mph. Local gusts over 50 mph for some of the

higher peaks along the Santa Lucia Mountains and the Mountains

of San Benito County.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Humidity will remain as low as the teens on

Monday night when offshore winds increase. After sunrise Tuesday

expect more widespread low teens across Southern Monterey County

and 20-25% across the Mountains of San Benito County.

* IMPACTS…Any new starts aligned with the strong winds will

likely show moderate to rapid growth. Strong winds could cause

power outages as well as downed trees and limbs.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now…or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.