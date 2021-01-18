High Wind Warning issued January 18 at 3:26AM PST until January 19 at 7:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

Alerts

* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, north to northeast winds 25

to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph…locally up to 80 mph

highest peaks. For the Wind Advisory, north winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Downsloping effects will

produce gusty conditions on the lee side of mountains and

foothills.

* WHERE…North Bay Mountains, East Bay Hills and the Diablo

Range and Santa Cruz Mountains.

* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, from 4 PM Monday to 7 AM PST

Tuesday. For the Wind Advisory, from 10 PM this evening to 4

PM PST Monday. Strongest winds expected Monday night into

Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.

Burned trees in recent burn scars will be particularly

susceptible. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could

be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.