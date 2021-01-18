High Wind Warning issued January 18 at 3:26AM PST until January 19 at 7:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

Alerts

* WHAT…North to northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to

60 mph expected. Local gusts up to 70 mph over the highest

peaks. Downsloping effects will produce gusty conditions on

the lee side of mountains and foothills.

* WHERE…Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest.

* WHEN…From 4 PM Monday to 7 AM PST Tuesday. Strongest winds

expected Monday night into Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.

Burned trees in recent burn scars will be particularly

susceptible. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could

be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.