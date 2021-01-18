High Surf Advisory issued January 18 at 2:04AM PST until January 18 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
…A large, very long period northwest swell will result in
hazardous beach conditions along the coast…
A large, very long period northwest swell has arrived to the
coastal waters, creating hazardous conditions along the coast
through the day today. Large swell heights are expected with
breaking waves of 18 to 22 feet, locally higher at favored
breakpoints, along west to northwest facing beaches. As a result,
a High Surf Advisory is in effect through this afternoon for west
and northwest facing beaches while a Beach Hazard Statement is in
effect for the northern Monterey Bay including Santa Cruz. With
warm temperatures present over a holiday weekend, continuous
vigilance is advised. Never turn your back to the ocean.
* WHAT…Large breaking waves of 18 to 22 feet, locally higher
at favored breakpoints, can be expected along west to
northwest facing beaches.
* WHERE…San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes
National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast and Southern
Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and
localized beach erosion. People are strongly urged to remain
well back from the ocean as these types of events often result
in an increase in cold water rescues and the loss of life.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Unseasonably warm temperatures this
holiday weekend will likely attract more people to the coast.
Individuals should be reminded that our coastline and the cold
Pacific waters remain dangerous as these larger than normal
waves impact the coast. Extreme caution is advised when
visiting area beaches.
Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to
dangerous surf conditions.