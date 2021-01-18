Beach Hazards Statement issued January 18 at 2:04AM PST until January 18 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

Alerts

…A large, very long period northwest swell will result in

hazardous beach conditions along the coast…

A large, very long period northwest swell has arrived to the

coastal waters, creating hazardous conditions along the coast

through the day today. Large swell heights are expected with

breaking waves of 18 to 22 feet, locally higher at favored

breakpoints, along west to northwest facing beaches. As a result,

a High Surf Advisory is in effect through this afternoon for west

and northwest facing beaches while a Beach Hazard Statement is in

effect for the northern Monterey Bay including Santa Cruz. With

warm temperatures present over a holiday weekend, continuous

vigilance is advised. Never turn your back to the ocean.

* WHAT…Building swell will bring breaking waves 12 to 15 feet

at favored break points.

* WHERE…Northern Monterey Bay.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM PST Monday evening.

* IMPACTS…Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions with

strong rip currents and sneaker waves. People are strongly

urged to remain well back from the ocean as these types of

events often result in an increase in cold water rescues and

the loss of life.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…While these waves are not as large as in

our most recent events, unseasonable warm temperatures this

holiday weekend will likely attract more people to the coast.

Individuals should be reminded that our coastline and the cold

Pacific waters remain dangerous as these larger than normal

waves impact the coast. Extreme caution is advised when

visiting area beaches.

Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.