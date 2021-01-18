Beach Hazards Statement issued January 18 at 2:04AM PST until January 18 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
…A large, very long period northwest swell will result in
hazardous beach conditions along the coast…
A large, very long period northwest swell has arrived to the
coastal waters, creating hazardous conditions along the coast
through the day today. Large swell heights are expected with
breaking waves of 18 to 22 feet, locally higher at favored
breakpoints, along west to northwest facing beaches. As a result,
a High Surf Advisory is in effect through this afternoon for west
and northwest facing beaches while a Beach Hazard Statement is in
effect for the northern Monterey Bay including Santa Cruz. With
warm temperatures present over a holiday weekend, continuous
vigilance is advised. Never turn your back to the ocean.
* WHAT…Building swell will bring breaking waves 12 to 15 feet
at favored break points.
* WHERE…Northern Monterey Bay.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM PST Monday evening.
* IMPACTS…Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions with
strong rip currents and sneaker waves. People are strongly
urged to remain well back from the ocean as these types of
events often result in an increase in cold water rescues and
the loss of life.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…While these waves are not as large as in
our most recent events, unseasonable warm temperatures this
holiday weekend will likely attract more people to the coast.
Individuals should be reminded that our coastline and the cold
Pacific waters remain dangerous as these larger than normal
waves impact the coast. Extreme caution is advised when
visiting area beaches.
Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.