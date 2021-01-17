Wind Advisory issued January 17 at 9:45PM PST until January 19 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…North to northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to
50 mph expected.
* WHERE…Mountains Of San Benito County and Interior Monterey
County Including Pinnacles National Park.
* WHEN…From 4 PM Monday to 6 PM PST Tuesday. Strongest winds
expected Monday night into Tuesday morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…High winds have the potential to topple
power lines and trees along with creating hazardous driving
conditions. Plan accordingly and secure light property
outdoors including temporary outdoor structures. Have cell
phones charged and flashlights handy if power outages occur.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.